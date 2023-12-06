PF member Chishimba Kambwili has appealed to the High Court against the five month sentence slapped on him by the Kasama Magistrates’ Court for hate speech. Last week, the Kasama Magistrates’ Court sentenced Kambwili to five months imprisonment with hard labour for the offence of expressing hatred or ridicule for persons because of tribe and place of origin. Kasama Resident Magistrate Samson Mumba sentenced Kambwili after finding him guilty of the offence. But in his appeal filed in the Kasama High Court yesterday, Kambwili argued that the trial court erred in law when it misapplied the principles of sentencing in relation to the gravity and nature of the offence committed. “GROUNDS OF APPEAL: The Trial Court erred in law when…...



