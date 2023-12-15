A LUSAKA man has dragged former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo to court for allegedly failing to settle K8,000 debt. Luckson Njobvu, of Hellen Kaunda township, is claiming K8,000 which Lusambo allegedly owes him as an outstanding balance after delivering 19 truckloads of black soil to his Chamba Valley residence in 2020. In an affidavit verifying debt filed before the Lusaka Subordinate Court, Njobvu stated that he entered into a verbal agreement with Lusambo to deliver 19 trucks of black soil to his residence. Njobvu stated that he had only been paid K12,000, leaving an outstanding balance of K8,000 which remained unpaid. “[Njobvu] claims K8,000 being the outstanding balance to the 19 truckloads of black soil delivered to his (Lusambo’s)…...



