A WITNESS has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that Chiengi MP Given Katuta spat on him and called him a son of a dog. Meanwhile, Katuta’s lawyer Joseph Chirwa said the Witness, Henry Chunza, who is the complainant in the matter, was failing to identify other MPs who asked him to delete Katuta’s photos because they were UPND members. In this matter, Katuta is facing one count of threatening violence Contrary to Section 90 (a) Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Allegations are that Katuta, on July 21, 2023, threatened to cause injury to a Times of Zambia Photojournalist Henry Chunza. When the matter came up for commencement of trial before Magistrate Idah Phiri, Thursday, Chunza, 42, a Times…...



