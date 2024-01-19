SMALL and Medium Enterprise Minister Elias Mubanga, Permanent Secretary Special Duties Patrick Mucheleka and three other UPND members have asked the Lusaka High court to enter judgement in default of appearance and defence against the State in a matter in which they are demanding damages for false imprisonment. In this matter, Mubanga, Mucheleka, Samuel Ngwira, Chinyimba Bwalya, Kelvin Kalusha Bwalya told the court that they were arrested on September 13, 2020 and were detained for 31 days. The five UPND members are seeking aggravated and exemplary damages for malicious prosecution, assault, mental distress, mental anguish, emotional distress, inconvenience and embarrassment they suffered when they were in detention at Kasama Police Station. They submitted that they were charged with aggravated robbery…...



