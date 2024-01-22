A 43-YEAR-OLD farmer has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court facing two counts of escaping from custody and stock theft. Douglas Habatumba is charged with two counts of escape from lawful custody and stock theft contrary to the Laws of Zambia. It is alleged in the first count that Habatumba on January 8, 2024 escaped from lawful custody in the second count, it is alleged that in December 2023, he stole six cattle, altogether valued at K70,000, the property of Katongo Choongo. Particulars of the matter are that on December 23, 2023, the station received a report of stock theft from Choongo of Libala South, to the effect that his cattle had been stolen by unknown people in Shibuyunji…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.