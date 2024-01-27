SHE doesn’t respect me, and when she starts talking, she wants to come out like she is the man of the house, lamented 38-year-old Blessed Makasa, while pleading with the court to end his one year eight-months marriage with 32-year-old Loveness Chindano. Besides the disrespect, Makasa told senior Local Court Magistrate Bertha Zulu that not only does his wife threaten to take his life, but she has also been mistreating his 14-year-old son, claims Chindano rebutted. Chindano wondered why Makasa proceeded to file for divorce when he has been eating the food she prepares without any fear and also been intimate with her as recent as four days before court appearance. Appearing before Magistrate Zulu, Makasa, a shop attendant in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.