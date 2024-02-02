Former Mongu High Court Judge Wilfred Muma has once again failed to enter a plea before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court (EFCC), High Court Division, in a case where he is charged with willful failure to comply with the law and abuse of office. During the previous hearing, Muma could not enter a plea because one of his lawyers was absent from the court session. In yesterday’s hearing before Judges Pixie Yangailo, Anne Ononuju, and Ian Mabbolobbolo, Muma’s lawyer Honest Chizu raised preliminary issues, asserting that the EFCC lacked jurisdiction to adjudicate on the matter. Chizu outlined several key issues, including the jurisdiction of the court, the propriety of obtaining an ex-parte order dated April 12, 2023, and the…...



