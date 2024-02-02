THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has dragged a Pakistani national to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for the offence of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Wadhat Hussain is facing one count of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime Contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence are that Wadhat Hussain, on a date unknown but between January 1, 2021 and January 27, 2024, in Lusaka, did possess motor vehicles namely; a grey Toyota Fortuner chassis number AHTKA3FSJ00207219, white Toyota Hilux chassis number AHTDBCD500272003, BMW X5 chassis number WBAZW42000L460250, White Toyota Fortuner chassis number AHTKA3FS700630777, Land Cruiser Prado…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.