THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced a 30-year-old man accused of stealing 16 computers from the University of Zambia (UNZA) to three months imprisonment. Henric Chisenga was charged with one count of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein. Particulars of the offence were that Chisenga, on August 18, 2023, in Lusaka, did break and enter into a building namely a library and did steal therein 16 sets of computers with their accessories, altogether valued at K68,075, property of the University of Zambia. In his defence, Chisenga told the Court that he only took the machines to fix and install new operating systems on them. He narrated that on the material day, he asked Dr Chiza…...



