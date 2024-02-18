AN adulterous Lusaka woman and her lover have been ordered to pay K10,000 and K25,000 respectively as compensation for adultery to her husband whom she left for about a year with their disabled child. Lusaka Senior local court magistrate Contilda Kanono heard how 31-year-old Idah Banda of Matero North left her matrimonial home of 13 years about a year ago to allegedly take a chitenge to the tailor but never returned, leaving her husband to fend for their 10-year-old son who was born without limbs. In this matter, Boniface Mwanza aged 36 of Chalala, dragged 33-year-old Joseph Sitali of Matero to court, seeking compensation for adultery for destroying his house and marriage by having an affair with his wife. Mwanza…...