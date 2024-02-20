THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has set May 10, 2024, as judgement date in a matter in which former presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda is charged with theft and destroying evidence. This was after Chanda opted to remain silent in his defence. In this matter, it is alleged in count one that Chanda between May 12, 2020, and October 1, 2022, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, stole a case record No. CRMP/001/2020, the property of the government of Zambia. In count two, it is alleged that Chanda between the same dates, knowing that the case record No. CRMP/001/2020 is or may be required in evidence in judicial proceedings, wilfully did destroy it, with intent thereby to prevent…...



