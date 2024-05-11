THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced former presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for theft of a court document. Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga also imposed a fine of K5,000 on Chanda for destroying evidence, in default he will serve three months imprisonment. Earlier this year, Chanda, his wife, and sister-in-law were convicted of obstructing ACC officers and using insulting language, resulting in a seven-month sentence and a fine of K135. They, however, appealed against the sentence and applied for bail pending appeal. In the present case, it was alleged in count one that Chanda between May 12, 2020, and October 1, 2022, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, stole a...



