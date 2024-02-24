EGYPTIAN national Micheal Adel Michel Botros has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division for leave to cross-examine DEC Assistant Commissioner Martin Chitamba. Botros has told the Court that the affidavit which Chitamba deposed to contained hearsay, hence the need to be cross-examined. In October this year, the DPP applied to the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court division, to have properties seized in the KKIA gold scam forfeited to the state on account of them being tainted properties. The properties in question include; the Global Express T7 WSS Jet, US$5.69 million, 602 pieces of brass pellets (a combination of copper and zinc), five pistols with 126 rounds of ammunition, 11 pistol magazines, a drilling machine...



