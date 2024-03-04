LATE Tutwa Ngulube’s sister has told the Lusaka High Court that the process of sharing her late brother’s estate has taken long because there were some women claiming that the deceased fathered their children had babies as little as two months old. Tawanda Tafwakose Ngulube, has also told the court that identifying beneficiaries was even more complicated as one woman claimed that Tutwa Ngulube fathered her child when the said woman is married and the child was born during her marriage to her current husband. She also told the court that Tutwa’s assets had an estimated value of K20 million. This is in a matter in which Chuma Catherine Kuntepa, a guardian of five of Ngulube’s children aged between 15...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.