THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced former president Edgar Lungu’s special assistant for press and public relations Amos Chanda, his wife and sister-in-law to seven months simple imprisonment for the offence of obstructing ACC officers. The Court has also sentenced the trio to a fine of K135 for the offence of use of insulting language. Meanwhile, Magistrate Dominic Makalicha has expressed disappointment in the manner in which Chanda acted towards the ACC officers, stating that a man who had reached his status in the civil service should be in the forefront of restricting people from insulting the institution. In this matter, Chanda was jointly charged with his wife, Mable and his sister-in-law with three counts of using insulting...



