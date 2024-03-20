RDA Board Chairperson Mulchand Kuntawala has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that Munir Zulu’s allegations that he transferred US$150,000 to Infrastructure Minister Charles Milupi damaged the reputation he had built for 47 years. This is in a matter in which Zulu, who is Lumezi Independent member of parliament, was dragged to court for allegedly issuing defamatory remarks against Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, his Infrastructure counterpart Charles Milupi and RDA Board Chairperson Mulchand Kuntawala. Zulu is facing three counts of libel contrary to section 191 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Allegations in count one are that Zulu on March 21, 2023, in Lusaka, with intent to defame, unlawfully did publish defamatory matters against Dr Situmbeko...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.