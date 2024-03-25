SEVEN people have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly trafficking a 21-year-old female albino. Patson Tembo, 60, Moses Banda, 25, Jackson Zulu, 44, Andrew Kabali, 37, Emmanuel Mwanza, 29, Richard Moonga, 27, and Daniel Mwanza, 38, are facing two counts of trafficking. In the first count, the seven are charged with conduct facilitating trafficking in persons, contrary to Section 71(b) of the Anti-Human Trafficking Act Number 11 of 2008 of the Laws of Zambia. The charge alleges that on February 8, 2024, in Lusaka, they facilitated human smuggling. The second count charges them with prohibition of trafficking in persons, contrary to Section 3(1) of the Anti-Human Trafficking Act Number 11 of 2018 of the Laws of Zambia. It...



