CONSTITUTIONAL Court president Professor Margaret Munalula says there is a rising intolerance for human rights and for those who defend them, world over. And Prof Munalula says Zambia has the only Constitutional Court in the world without jurisdiction over the Bill of Rights, as that is the preserve of the High Court. Meanwhile, Czech Republic Ambassador to Zambia Pavel Procházka says the successful transfer of power in Zambia during the last general elections made a big impression on the world, mostly in Europe. Speaking during the Human Rights Defenders Symposium, Tuesday, Prof Munalula observed that there can’t be a functioning democratic system of governance without the rule of law, human rights and constitutionalism. “The universal declaration on human rights defenders…...



