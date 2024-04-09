MINISTRY of Finance and National Planning Assistant Director Mildred Kasase and her son, Madiba Zulu, appeared before the Lusaka High Court yesterday and denied a charge of murder. Meanwhile, a couple accused of murdering their 14-year-old maid in August last year also appeared before the Lusaka High Court and denied the charge. In August last year, police arrested Kasase for allegedly killing her husband, Alex Zulu, with the help of her sons. Kasase, 48 and her son Madiba, 20, are charged with murder, Contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence are that Kasase and Madiba, on July 29, 2023, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together, did murder...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.