In a dramatic turn of events, Kidist Kifle, the wife of renowned musician Elton Mulenga, alias Yo Maps, has initiated legal proceedings against Facebook blogger Elias Musyani following a heated confrontation on social media. The exchange, filled with profanities and heated accusations, revolves around Yo Maps’ plea to Musyani to refrain from discussing his family on social media platforms. It begins with Yo Maps expressing frustration, stating; “If he want[s] to be stupid, he can be stupid”, underlining his desire to avoid unnecessary conflicts. Yo Maps firmly asserts that while he may have larger issues to contend with, he won’t tolerate invasions of his family’s privacy. Musyani on the other hand defends his actions, claiming that any posts he made...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.