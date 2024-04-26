THE Lusaka High Court has entered a default judgement against Lusaka businessman Sedrick Kasanda in a matter in which a construction company sued him demanding US$15,132, being the outstanding amount for the fabrication and installation of aluminium windows, doors and glass at his lbex Hill house. Alumen Fabricators submitted that it entered into a verbal agreement with Kasanda to fabricate and install aluminium windows, doors and glass at his house for the sum of US$60,000. The construction company stated that Kasanda had, however, been evasive and neglected to pay the outstanding balance. According to an interlocutory judgement in default of appearance and defence granted in favour of Alumen Fabricators, Justice Elita Mwikisa directed Kasanda to pay the company US$15,132, plus...



