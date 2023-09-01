THERE was drama and panic in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court yesterday when a major suspect in the airport gold scam, Shadreck Kasanda, took the stand and started naming officials and a lawyer who have allegedly been soliciting money from him. And Kasanda has implicated Zambia Airports Corporations Limited (ZACL) board chairman Zevyanji Sinkala and some Drug Enforcement Commission Officers, claiming they solicited for K5 million and US$3 million respectively in order to make his case disappear. But the officers named in court have vowed to report Kasanda to police for perjury, claiming that the accused gave false information on oath in an effort to create confusion. The officers also complained that the court did not give them a chance to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.