FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Chris Zumani Zimba and his co-accused in the gassing case, Portipher Gwai, have sued the State in the Lusaka High Court, demanding K233,780,000 compensation for their arrest, detention, and prosecution. Zimba and Gwai have cited the Attorney General, the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), the Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri and Catherine Lwimba, a police officer, as defendants. On December 1, 2023, the Lusaka High Court acquitted Zimba, Given Phiri, Marlone Banda and Gwai of gassing-related charges on grounds that there was no evidence linking them to the offences. Zimba and Gwai are now seeking a declaration that they were without evidence maliciously arrested, charged, detained, imprisoned and prosecuted by the defendants. In a...



