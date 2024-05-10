MIRACLE Impact Ministries International overseer Pastor John Nundwe, alias John General is expected to appear before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court today, for allegedly raping a Matero woman. John General is facing one count of rape Contrary to Section 132 and 133 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence are that John Nundwe, on November 22, 2023, in Lusaka, unlawfully did have canal knowledge of Esther Tembo Nyau without her consent. When the matter was called for allocation before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili yesterday, John General was not present before court. As a result, the matter could not be allocated and John General is expected to appear today for allocation of the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.