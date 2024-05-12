53-YEAR-OLD Lusaka resident Charity Munkondia has dragged her son-in-law Mark Besa to the Matero Local Court for failure to pay dowry. Munkondia has told the Lusaka’s Matero Local court that her son-in-law has a tendency of threatening her when she asks for her daughter’s dowry. “Imisula echalenga nati mvalete kuno. Imisula no bufi (lying too much and a lack of care is what has led me to bring this man to court). This man was not charged dowry, we were waiting for nsalamu because when someone brings nsalamu, that’s when we sit down and negotiate. But this nsalamu, since October until today, we haven’t seen that money. There is so much confusion happening around with this man,” she lamented. “He...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.