Former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal bodies at Parliament on March 27, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has discharged former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba and four others in a matter where they were facing charges of failure to comply with laid-down procedures in relation to the infamous FTJ Chiluba University. Yamba was jointly charged with former Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary Owen Mugemezulu and former Ministry of Education employees Joseph Nthele, Joseph Phiri, and Joseph Ngulube. When the matter came up for continuation of trial yesterday before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, State Advocate Annie Bento made an application for the matter to be discharged in respect of all the accused persons. The defence did not object to the State’s application, and Magistrate Chibwili proceeded to discharge the five. In...