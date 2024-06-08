THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced 21 Chinese nationals and a Cameroonian national to seven years imprisonment for cyber related crimes. The convicts have also been fined K90,000 each. Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya has also sentenced Li Xianlin, who is the mastermind, to an additional four years imprisonment as well as an additional K50,000 fine, meaning that he will serve 11 years in total and pay K140,000 for his crimes. Meanwhile, Munyinya noted that computer related offences are now rampant in society, leading to innocent citizens being deprived of their hard-earned income due to scamming activities. In this matter 21 Chinese nationals and a Cameroonian were charged with three counts related to misrepresentation, identity-related crimes, and the prohibition of...



