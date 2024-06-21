A STATE witness has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that former foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji purchased three properties between 2013 and 2018. Francis Chipeta, 40, a Human Resource Manager at ZDA Lodge in Silverest Gardens, was testifying in a matter where former secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba is jointly charged with Malanji. Yamba is accused of failing to follow procedure in relation to the purchase of an estate in Turkey, while Malanji is accused of possessing a hotel and helicopters, properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. Yamba is charged with two counts of wilful failure to comply with applicable law while Malanji is charged with eight counts of being in possession of property suspected to be...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.