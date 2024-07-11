THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has set July 30, 2024, as date for ruling on a case or no case to answer in a matter in which Bowman Lusambo is facing two counts of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime. This follows after the State closed their case. In this matter, Lusambo is charged with two counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime Contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010. Meanwhile, Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya has found a 25-year-old sales lady of Lusaka’s Libala South area with a case to answer in a matter in which she is charged with assault on a child. Particulars...



