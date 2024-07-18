THE National Assembly has asked the Lusaka High Court to set aside its order staying Second Deputy Speaker Moses Moyo’s decision to declare nine PF seats vacant and granting the affected MPs leave to challenge the decision. National Assembly Deputy Clerk for Procedure Cecilia Sikatele-Mambwe has submitted that the MPs’ case is bound to fail as the court does not have jurisdiction to determine whether the procedure adopted by Moyo was in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. The nine affected MPs are Brian Mundubile, Stephen Kampyongo, Christopher Kang’ombe, Ronald Chitotela, Remember Mutale, Mulenga Fube, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Nickson Chilangwa and Emmanuel Musonda. Meanwhile, the nine have discontinued a matter in the Constitutional Court where they had sued Miles Sampa,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.