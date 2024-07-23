A 50-YEAR-OLD Clinical Officer General has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and denied obtaining pecuniary advantage in the sum of K153,012.46 from government. Daniel Tembo of Chelstone Obama is facing one count of Obtaining Pecuniary Advantage by False Pretence contrary to Section 309 (a) (1) of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence allege that Tembo, on a date unknown but between December 1, 2013 and March 31, 2016, in Lusaka, being employed in the public service as a Clinical Officer General in the Ministry of Health, did by means of false pretences, dishonestly enter into another contract of employment with Clinton Health Access Initiative, thereby obtaining pecuniary advantage in the sum...



