THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced a 27-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Libala South area to five years simple imprisonment for assaulting her eight-year-old daughter. In this matter, Elina Mwaleza was alleged to have injured her daughter on the hand and thigh with a hot iron on December 16, 2023. In her defence, Mwaleza, a sales lady, told the court that her daughter, whom she is alleged to have assaulted, fell on a hot iron while she was beating her. When the matter came up for judgement before Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya, Friday, the court said it was undisputed that Mwaleza had assaulted her daughter, as she admitted in her defence that the victim fell on a hot iron while...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.