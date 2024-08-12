FILE: former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka speaks during the official opening of the trade based anti-money laundering training at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on August 13, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Attorney General Likando Kalaluka has dragged a financing firm to court, seeking an order of payment of £18, 358.27 for the reduction in the earnings on the surrender value for two investment policies he signed up for. Kalaluka, who has sued Devere and Partners Investment Services Zambia Limited, also wants special damages for loss of an opportunity to purchase a preferred apartment with a unique table mountain view in Cape Town, South Africa. He further wants damages for professional negligence, misrepresentation and interests on the costs found due to him. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, Kalaluka stated that he signed up for the firm’s financial advisory services in September, 2015. “The...