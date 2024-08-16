A UPND National Management Committee (NMC) member has sued the state in the Lusaka High Court, seeking K2 million in damages for defamation after allegedly being accused of committing treasonous acts by President Hakainde Hichilema. Frazer Moonde, who is deputy chairperson for Rural Development, says during the NMC meeting at State House on July 18, 2024, the President accused him of inciting people to rise against the government because he was not given a job. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, Moonde claimed that President Hichilema was given false information by the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu or other security agents. “The plaintiff is a resident of John Laing...



