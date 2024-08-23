A 14-YEAR-OLD girl of Lusaka’s Chingwere area has been dragged to court for murdering a five-year-old boy. It is alleged that the girl killed the boy after he told her that he did not like her, and that she should go back to her home where they ate vegetables without cooking oil. The juvenile is charged with one count of murder Contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Allegations in the matter are that the juvenile, a grade six pupil, murdered L.N on October 27, 2023, in Lusaka. When the matter came up for allocation before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, it was allocated to Magistrate George Njobvu. However, when the matter...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.