A CHINESE couple has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on charges of fraudulent dealing with minerals, smuggling and failure to declare currency. Meanwhile, the state has objected to the couple’s application for bail, arguing that the duo is a flight risk. Zhao Changsong, 58, and Zhao Yangjin, 45, are facing five counts of fraudulent dealing with minerals, smuggling and failure to declare currency, use of vehicle for smuggling and possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime. In count one, it is alleged that the duo, on August 12, 2024, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown and with intent to defraud, transported and concealed 29.925 kilograms of gold from an unknown source into Zambia...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.