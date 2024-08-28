THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has been informed that former Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general Davies Mwila is currently unwell and receiving medical treatment in India. Mwila’s lawyers yesterday informed Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili that their client was unable to attend the court session due to his health condition. Mwila, along with Lusaka lawyer Ann Mwitwa, is charged with possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Additionally, Mwitwa faces a separate charge of failing to report a suspicious transaction. According to the first count, it is alleged that between January 1, 2021, and August 31, 2021, in Lusaka, Mwila and Mwitwa, along with unidentified persons, possessed K102,600,000, a sum reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. The second...



