THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has granted bail to two Chinese nationals who are alleged to have smuggled 29.9 kg of gold and US$200,000 into the country. The accused have each been granted cash bail of K100,000 pending the determination of their case. Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili has also set September 9, 2024, for plea and possible commencement of trial. Zhao Changsong, 58, and Zhao Yangjin, 45, are facing five counts of fraudulent dealing with minerals, smuggling and failure to declare currency, use of vehicle for smuggling and possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime. In count one, it is alleged that the duo, on August 12, 2024, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with others...



