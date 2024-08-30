A LAWYER representing Bowman Lusambo has asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to extend the length of proceedings in the matter where he is charged with possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime. Nkula Botha of Makebi Zulu Advocates argues that the five months allocated for hearing and trying cases in the Economic and Financial Crimes Court has elapsed. In this matter, Lusambo is charged with two counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. When the matter came up for commencement of defence, Nkula informed the court that the defence was not ready to proceed as he was attending to another matter. However, State Advocate Chawezi Nalwenga objected to the application, arguing that the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.