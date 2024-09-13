IBA accountant Francis Chipyoka has asked the Lusaka High Court to order his release from detention at Emmasdale Police Station, where he is held for the alleged murder of IBA Director General Guntila Muleya. Chipyoka, who has cited the Attorney General as the respondent, is seeking a declaration that his continued detention without being brought before a competent court violates Articles 11, 13, and 18 of the Constitution of Zambia and constitutes an abuse of legal process. He also wants an order, directing his immediate release or that he be brought before a court of competent jurisdiction forthwith. Further, Chipyoka wants a declaration that he was subjected to torture, inhuman and degrading treatment during his detention, in violation of Article...



