A FORENSIC handwriting expert has told the Lusaka High Court that the ‘bill of divorcement’ which was left by former Home Affairs minister Lt Ronnie Shikapwasha could not have been written by his widow. A bill of divorcement is a formal document used to officially dissolve a marriage. It is given by a husband to his wife, signifying the end of their marriage. David Zulu, 48, a police Senior Superintendent, has told the court that the document was written and signed by Shikapwasha. This is the matter in which Jane Lusengo, 73, is facing one count of murder. The allegations in the matter are that on January 15, 2024, in Lusaka, Lusengo unlawfully caused the death of Ronnie Shikapwasha. When...



