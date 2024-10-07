THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced three men to five years imprisonment with hard labour for being in possession of a pangolin. Isaac Nkhata, 44, of Kamwala South; Patrick Mwambi, 42, of Kamanga; and Jairos Zulu, 64, a farmer of Mungule area, were facing one count of illegal possession of protected trophy, contrary to Section 130(1) of the Zambia Wildlife Act. Particulars of the offence were that on January 13, 2024, the trio had in their possession a live pangolin, a vehicle with registration number ALL3389 and a brown sack. All the properties in their possession are believed to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained. When the matter came up for judgement before Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya, the court...



