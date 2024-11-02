THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found FDD leader Edith Nawakwi with a case to answer in a matter where she is charged with two counts of seditious practices. Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga has since placed Nawakwi on her defence, with her lawyer indicating that she will give sworn evidence and call not less than 75 witnesses to testify in her defence. In count one, it is alleged that Nawakwi, between May 25 and 28, 2024, in Lusaka, did utter seditious words… “The international community must know that as far as Zambia and Zambians are concerned, the disappearance of Jay Jay Banda, the abduction is authorised by the State… The Police know. Hakainde knows. His associates like Grapheal Musamba know. That is...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here