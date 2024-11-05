THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found EFF leader Kasonde Mwenda and 14 others with a case to answer in a matter where they are charged with unlawful assembly. Magistrate Amy Masoja Chilangwa has also found Mwenda with a case to answer for escaping from lawful custody. In count one, it is alleged that the accused persons on March 10, 2023, in Lusaka, with intent to carry out some common purpose, jointly and whilst acting together did conduct themselves in such a manner as to cause persons in the neighborhood reasonably to fear that the persons so assembled will commit a breach of peace, or will by such assembly needlessly and without any reasonable occasion, provoke other persons to commit a...



