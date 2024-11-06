THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has warned that it will issue a bench warrant against former Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale if he does not appear in court today. The warning was issued due to Mwale’s absence from court yesterday, as he was purportedly sick. Mwale is jointly charged with Isabel Chinji, Michael Mbewe, Evaristo Sakala, Frank Sinyangwe and Dr John Phiri with willful failure to comply with the law in relation to the procurement of a presidential jet. Mwale is charged with three counts of willful failure to comply with the law, applicable procedure or guidelines relating to procurement, and one count of corrupt acquisition of public property or revenue, while the others are facing one count of...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here