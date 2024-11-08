DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to forfeit to the state 62 Mopani Coleosperma logs, a Volvo Truck and two trailers belonging to two Zambians and a Chinese national as they are tainted properties. Phiri wants a Volvo Truck registration number BLC 2149, trailers BLC 3539 and BLC 3538 belonging to Brian Mutango, Roberty Muyunda and Huang Xuesheng forfeited to the state. According to the affidavit in support of the originating notice of motion for an application for non-conviction-based forfeiture order of tainted property, Nixon Shakantu, a National Parks and Wildlife Department officer stated that investigations revealed that the two Zambians were in possession of a truck loaded with illegal forest...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here