LUSAKA High Court Judge Vincent Siloka has convicted and sentenced a 28-year-old man of Lusaka’s Zingalume Compound to life imprisonment for murdering his ex-girlfriend’s a one-month-old nephew. In this matter, David Musonda Malume was facing two counts of murder and unlawful wounding. In count one, Malume was charged with murder Contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence alleged that Malume, on November 20, 2023, in Lusaka, did murder an infant. In count two, Malume was charged with unlawful wounding, contrary to Section 232 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence alleged that Malume, on the same date, in Lusaka, did unlawfully...



