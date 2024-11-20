THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has stayed proceedings in the matter where governance activist Brebnar Changala is charged with seditious practices. This follows an order by Court of Appeal Judge Cathrine Makungu to stay the criminal proceedings in Changala’s matter. In this matter, Changala is facing one count of seditious practices Contrary to Section 57 (1)(b) as read together with section 60(1) (b) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Meanwhile, Changala sued the state in the High Court, seeking an order to restrain its agents from effecting any further arrests or prosecutions against him based on the charge of seditious practices. He argued that the law of sedition was an unconstitutional and archaic crime which the...



