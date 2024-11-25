THE Lusaka High Court has sentenced a 41-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Chibolya Township to 18 years imprisonment for sexually abusing a nine-year-old boy. Martha Sampa was found guilty by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court last year in December for repeatedly defiling the nine year old boy in exchange for K10. She was charged with one count of defilement of a child under the age of 16. Details of the case were that Sampa, between November and December 2022, unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a boy below the age of 16. In her judgement, Lusaka Resident Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya said the State had proved their case beyond reasonable doubt. “I find that the State has proved their case against the accused beyond...



