LUSAKA High Court Judge Charles Kafunda has ordered Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to pay the first instalment of its US$29,609,678.63 debt to Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) within 10 days. Justice Kafunda has directed KCM to make the payment within 10 days from the date of the order, December 2. CEC had asked the High Court to grant it an enforcement order directing KCM to pay the first instalment towards its US$29,609,678.63 debt. Earlier this year, KCM proposed a debt repayment scheme of arrangement for about 676 creditors that have been divided into two classes, which was approved by Justice Kafunda on June 28. Justice Kafunda then ordered KCM owners, Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited, to deposit into the Escrow Account US$225...



